Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock opened at $78.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.19. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $125.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $80,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,786,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,698,577 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the second quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

