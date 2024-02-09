Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PLRX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $16.29 on Monday. Pliant Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a current ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 19.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $975.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. On average, analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 5,197 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $89,544.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,888.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 9,786 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,612.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,188,738.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,485 shares of company stock worth $869,857. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

