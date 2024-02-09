Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) PT Raised to $48.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 25,772,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,032,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.13. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,741.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after buying an additional 545,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after buying an additional 5,670,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after buying an additional 191,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

