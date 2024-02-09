Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,391,470 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,527 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DOC shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 484.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 52.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

