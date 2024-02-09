PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

PGTI stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $80,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,334,155 shares in the company, valued at $42,732,984.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

