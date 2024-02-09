PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PetIQ were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 7.8% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Performance

PetIQ stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. PetIQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $277.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.14 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

