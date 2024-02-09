Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Perrigo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,890. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Willis purchased 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

