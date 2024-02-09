PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $168.99. 7,256,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17,366.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,745,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

