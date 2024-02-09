Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 965 Price Target at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from GBX 975 ($12.22) to GBX 965 ($12.10) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pearson Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 939.20 ($11.77) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.16. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 749.40 ($9.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 994.40 ($12.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 958.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 913.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 228 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 941 ($11.80) per share, with a total value of £2,145.48 ($2,689.58). 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

