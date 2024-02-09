Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:BTU traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,711,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.86. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,831.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 570,000 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $13,999,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,852,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock worth $149,524,162. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Peabody Energy by 104.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.