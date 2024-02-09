PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.06.

PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 40,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,733 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $2,234,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in PayPal by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in PayPal by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

