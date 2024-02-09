PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.90.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85. The company has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

