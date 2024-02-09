Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 162.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

