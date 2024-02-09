Pathstone Family Office LLC Acquires 23,807 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 234.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,633,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97,198 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,745,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,137,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $149.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

