Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Get Parkland alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parkland

Parkland Stock Down 0.1 %

Parkland Announces Dividend

PKI stock opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$41.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$47.37. The stock has a market cap of C$7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In related news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Also, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total value of C$882,000.00. Insiders have sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327 in the last ninety days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.