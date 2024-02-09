Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.69. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.
