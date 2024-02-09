Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.69. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

