Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.
Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada
Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile
Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.
