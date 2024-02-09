Paramount Gold Nevada (PZG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results on Saturday, February 10th.

Paramount Gold Nevada (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $0.42. The company has a market cap of $20.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97,824 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 24.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.