Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of PZZA opened at $73.66 on Monday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $60.66 and a one year high of $97.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 31.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after acquiring an additional 450,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

