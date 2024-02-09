Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 17.26 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £331.39 million, a PE ratio of 575.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26).
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.