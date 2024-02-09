Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAF stock opened at GBX 17.26 ($0.22) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £331.39 million, a PE ratio of 575.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26).

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

