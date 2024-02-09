Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $34.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.14.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.16 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 50.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Orion Energy Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green bought 53,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 830,060 shares in the company, valued at $763,655.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 70,800 shares of company stock worth $65,086 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 951,240 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 306,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

