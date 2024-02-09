O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,052.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $15.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,036.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,741. The business’s 50-day moving average is $980.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $953.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 140.43% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,582,124. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.