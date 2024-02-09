Orchid (OXT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.30 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $103.21 million and $4.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015541 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,540.78 or 0.99970469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00182674 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1045594 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $4,571,868.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

