Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Lowered to $90.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights lowered Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Price Performance

Onsemi stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,270,000 after buying an additional 294,276 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Onsemi by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Onsemi

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

