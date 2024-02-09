OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OMF

OneMain Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Institutional Trading of OneMain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in OneMain by 77.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OneMain by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,317,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $38,089,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,994,000 after buying an additional 334,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.