Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Announces Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $86.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.00.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,022,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,927 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,593,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

