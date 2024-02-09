Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Down 14.3%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 105,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 247,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$16.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.70, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

