Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 164,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $415,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,438 shares in the company, valued at $611,867.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas R. Cangemi acquired 11,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,877.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,394.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Schoels bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,867.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 186,310 shares of company stock worth $775,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 14.3 %

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $4.79. 62,536,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,461,336. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NYCB. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

