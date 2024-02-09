Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

NIKE stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,117,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,840. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $159.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

