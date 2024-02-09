Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Increases Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 1.3% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QSR. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,731,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,235,062,000 after buying an additional 223,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,898,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,542,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,491 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after purchasing an additional 312,782 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,702,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,345,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,287,000 after purchasing an additional 228,654 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,607,438.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.98. 429,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,425. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.99 and a fifty-two week high of $79.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

