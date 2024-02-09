Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Ferguson makes up 1.4% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $5,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferguson by 57.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,416,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,486,000 after buying an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter.

Ferguson Stock Performance

FERG stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.02. The company had a trading volume of 953,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,789. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

