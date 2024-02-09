Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 55.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.37. 257,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.87. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $226.68 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,092,557.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 36,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.47, for a total value of $10,646,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,092,557.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.00.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

