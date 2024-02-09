Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,908,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,666,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in nVent Electric by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,952,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,419,000 after buying an additional 1,604,534 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3,911.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,315,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,724,000 after buying an additional 1,283,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,459,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,885,000 after buying an additional 454,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of nVent Electric stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,769. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $66.09. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

