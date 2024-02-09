Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.07% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after acquiring an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded up $9.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.23. 67,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $194.33 and a one year high of $310.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.19.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.22%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

