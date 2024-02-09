Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 106,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,237. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.89 and a 200-day moving average of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.56 million. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 27.68%.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.