Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.08% of InMode worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of InMode by 132.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 48,268 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 957,305 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in InMode by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 471,778 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in InMode by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,980 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. 885,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,155. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

