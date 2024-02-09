Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Acquires 17,101 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SUM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.72. The company had a trading volume of 158,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.