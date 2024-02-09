Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,067 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 134,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 62,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,543,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $19.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.08. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $97.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.70%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

