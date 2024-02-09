Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutanix from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nutanix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $58.61 on Monday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.13.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,519,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,460,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

