NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Raymond James

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Benchmark lowered NOV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays cut NOV from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, ATB Capital set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NOV and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Get NOV alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NOV

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $17.27 on Monday. NOV has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. NOV’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NOV by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,748,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $698,718,000 after buying an additional 284,784 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 24.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 36,790,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $590,123,000 after buying an additional 7,259,286 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 29.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 23,376,075 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $374,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in NOV by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,514,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $386,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369,540 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.