Noble Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNFree Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Haynes International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.55 on Friday. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $761.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haynes International by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.