Noble Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Noble Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Haynes International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.25. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $59.55 on Friday. Haynes International has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $761.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Haynes International by 132.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Haynes International by 484.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Haynes International by 10.1% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 102,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

