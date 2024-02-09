NIKE, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the footwear maker on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

NIKE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $103.77 on Friday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.48. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.