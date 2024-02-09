NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $256.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NICE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NICE Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NICE by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $218.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.99 and its 200-day moving average is $191.71. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

