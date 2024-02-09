Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Raised to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Nexa Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 994,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $972,000.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company operates through two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cement, silver concentrate, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

