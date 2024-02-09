News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Announces $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

News has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $27.01 on Friday. News has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in News by 2,544.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,742,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,248 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in News by 98,078.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,793 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,834,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,895,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,543,000 after purchasing an additional 292,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

