Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.09)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.624-$1.661 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.68 billion. Newell Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.52-$0.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.55.

Newell Brands Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $15.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Newell Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Newell Brands by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 629.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Newell Brands by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

