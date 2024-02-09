NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Shares Gap Up to $19.57

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.57, but opened at $20.74. NewAmsterdam Pharma shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 25,235 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAMS. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 125.0% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 10,473,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,913 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

