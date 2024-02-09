NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) versus NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head to Head Analysis

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.1% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of NeuroPace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeuroMetrix and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroPace 0 2 5 0 2.71

Valuation and Earnings

NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.04%. Given NeuroPace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

This table compares NeuroMetrix and NeuroPace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix $8.26 million 0.41 -$4.42 million ($5.52) -0.57 NeuroPace $45.52 million 9.76 -$47.08 million ($1.50) -11.27

NeuroMetrix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace. NeuroPace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroMetrix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NeuroMetrix has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroPace has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroMetrix and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix -86.64% -25.71% -24.14% NeuroPace -62.96% -151.83% -35.93%

Summary

NeuroPace beats NeuroMetrix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to managed care organizations, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and primary care physicians; occupational health, primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, and hand surgeons; and pain medicine physicians, neurologists, physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians, and neurosurgeons. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. Its RNS System includes RNS neurostimulator, cortical strip leads and depth leads, and Patient Remote Monitor, as well as other implantable and non-implantable accessories. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

