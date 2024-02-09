Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Genpact (NYSE:G)

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

G has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

NYSE:G opened at $34.94 on Friday. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 57.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Genpact by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Genpact by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Genpact during the first quarter valued at about $2,219,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

