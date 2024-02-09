Needham & Company LLC Raises Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Price Target to $3.50

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Pixelworks stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.67. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 43.13% and a negative return on equity of 54.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pixelworks by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 565,011 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 334,613 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,219,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 207,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, over-the-air, cinema, and business and education markets. The company provides image processor integrated circuits, including embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits, for mobile devices; and transcoder integrated circuits which comprise embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

