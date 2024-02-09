Needham & Company LLC Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $62.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.08.

BRBR stock opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $472.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after purchasing an additional 153,415 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 786,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $19,316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

